South Dakota COVID-19 Cases Climb to 626; 189 Recovered

PIERRE, SD (KTIV) -- New numbers on Saturday released by the South Dakota Department of Health show that positive cases in the state have climbed to 626. That is an increase of 90 confirmed cases from Friday.

The data also shows that the state has had 7,738 negative tests and that 2 tests are currently pending.

When it comes to recoveries from COVID-19, 189 patients have recovered, 33 patients have had to be hospitalized since the pandemic began and there have been 6 deaths.

Below is the county breakdown of cases and recoveries across the state:

CountyTotal Positive Cases# Recovered
Aurora11
Beadle2119
Bon Homme32
Brookings66
Brown1410
Charles Mix31
Clark11
Clay63
Codington1211
Corson10
Davison33
Deuel11
Fall River11
Faulk11
Hamlin11
Hughes43
Hutchinson22
Jerauld30
Lake21
Lawrence98
Lincoln3917
Lyman22
Marshall11
McCook21
Meade11
Miner10
Minnehaha43866
Oglala Lakota10
Pennington85
Roberts43
Sanborn10
Spink32
Todd11
Turner51
Union42
Yankton2012
*4/11/2020 - 1 Beadle Co. case was moved to Jerauld Co. & 1 Brookings Co. case/recovery was moved to Minnehaha Co.

Keith W. Bliven

KTIV News Director

