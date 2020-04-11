South Dakota COVID-19 Cases Climb to 626; 189 Recovered

PIERRE, SD (KTIV) -- New numbers on Saturday released by the South Dakota Department of Health show that positive cases in the state have climbed to 626. That is an increase of 90 confirmed cases from Friday.

The data also shows that the state has had 7,738 negative tests and that 2 tests are currently pending.

When it comes to recoveries from COVID-19, 189 patients have recovered, 33 patients have had to be hospitalized since the pandemic began and there have been 6 deaths.

Below is the county breakdown of cases and recoveries across the state: