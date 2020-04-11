Winter Weather returns to Siouxland starting late tonight and into Monday morning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the north western half of Siouxland starting late tonight into early Monday morning

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for south eastern portions of Siouxland starting early Sunday morning until early Monday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our Saturday has been a bit dreary, with cloudy skies, some drizzle, and even some smoky skies.

Smoke from prescribed burns in Kansas is being pushed in by southerly winds.

The air quality is not great, and it’s a good idea to try to stay inside while it is in that condition.

The high reached the upper 50s. We could continue to see some drizzle into the evening.

Late tonight we could get some rain, with a low in the low 30s.

Areas in the north and western portions of Siouxland will start to get the mix of rain and snow late tonight.

The rest of us will see that in the morning.

It will start with rain chances, followed by a mix of rain and snow, including some freezing rain possible, and then just snow chances.

The snow will continue through the day and linger into the night and possibly into Monday morning.

Sunday will also have gusty winds. The winds could cause patchy blowing snow, affecting visibility.

Low visibility added with the possibility of a light glaze of ice, makes travel not recommended.

If possible, stay inside. The system will be out by Monday. Monday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the mid 30s.

Tuesday looks similar to Monday, with a few more clouds.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the low 40s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the mid 40s.

Friday will also be partly cloudy, with the high reaching the low 50s.