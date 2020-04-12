104 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in South Dakota

(KTIV) - The number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continues to rise with 104 new cases confirmed today by the state's Department of Health.

That brings the total confirmed cases in the state to 730.

In all six people in the state have died due to the virus, while 43 patients are hospitalized.

One-hundred-ninety-seven patients are currently recovering.

The department also says 7,823 tests have come back negative, and there are no pending tests for today.