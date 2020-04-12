77 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Iowa

(KTIV) - The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases and deaths from the virus continues to rise.

On Sunday the Iowa Department of Public Health announced seven people have died from the virus. Those individuals were two older adults between 61-80 years of age in Linn County, four elder adults older than 81 in Linn County, and one elder adult over the age of 81 in Washington County.

The department also confirmed 77 new cases of the virus, bringing the state's total to 1,587.

According to the department, 674 Iowans have recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, 383 tests have come back negative, bringing the state's total of negative cases to 16,005.