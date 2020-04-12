Grocery store offers ready-made holiday meals

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - To help stop the spread of COVID-19, people all around the U.S. are celebrating the Easter holiday a little different this year.

Around this time, Hy-Vee normally sells Easter meal packs for up to 24 people. This year, they decided to change it up as many extended family gatherings had to be canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

"We're very, very thankful for not only our employees, but also our customers right now too," said Tina Potthoff, Hy-Vee Spokesperson.

So, the grocery store started selling a two-to-four person meal packs for Easter.

They say they wanted to offer an easy meal for those who had to downsize and are used to cooking for many people on the holiday.

"It really is different. And like I said, I don't think we expected to see so many 2 and 4 pack Easter meal packs we sold this year. But it definitely tells us that people have their priorities right. That they're staying home and trying to protect themselves," said Potthoff.

Potthoff says employees are thankful to continue serving the community in these times of need.

"We're classified as essential workers. And I know that all of our employees take that very very seriously. To be able to still go to work and still provide food for people to eat. It's been an amazing experience to be able to serve customers through this entire crisis," she said. "We all want it to be over of course. But, I will tell you that the amazing stories that have come out of this of just humanity and people being kind and nice to one another in the store. Paying for other people's groceries, has really, really been impressive. And we're very thankful to be apart of that," said Potthoff.

She says they're adapting to the changes the COVID-19 pandemic has brought.

"Easter is different in 2020. None of us expected it to ever be like this," she said.

Potthoff says they are looking toward the future, looking at offering the meal packs again for things like Mother's Day as the coronavirus continues to change plans for many.

Food packs from the store included a main dish like turkey or ham as well as a few side dishes.