Over 1,000 Sioux City residents lost power Sunday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Over 1,000 people were without power in Sioux City on Sunday morning.

Geoff Greenwood, a spokesman with MidAmerican Energy Company, said that at 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning, 1,386 customers lost power.

Greenwood says the cause was a tree fell on a power line at the 100 block of 41st St. He adds weather could have also been a factor.

Before noon, nearly 1,000 residents had their power restored.

Greenwood says that all power should be restored by 3 p.m.