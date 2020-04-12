Poor weather ends drive-in Easter Service early

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It wasn't a typical Easter Sunday, for more reasons than one. But some places of worship were determined to safely gather to celebrate.

Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City had scheduled a drive in worship at 8, 9, 10, and 11 Sunday morning to ensure all parishoners could gather and worship.

As COVID-19 had already restricted normal services inside the church, the morning came with another obstacle that eventually took those safety restrictions even further.

As the unseasonable amount of snow started to fall, Pastor Russ Senstad and other organizers made the call to send everyone back home, and cancel the rest of the drive-in services.

Pastor Senstad said it was the best decision to make in order to keep everyone safe, but it would have been an added positive experience to be able to have everyone gathered for the special day.

"Every day is like a little Easter, we celebrate Christ's Resurrection, so we still have that joy but it would have been enjoyable to see people even through windshields. But they, I assume, understood," said Pastor Russ Stenstad.

Pastor Senstad encouraged any denomination to celebrate Sunday safely, and from home.