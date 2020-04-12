Sheldon, IA trailer home a total loss following fire on Sunday

SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - One person is without a home following a trailer home fire Sunday in Sheldon, Iowa.

At 11 :12 a.m. the Sheldon Fire Department was called to 1320 S. 3rd Ave. for a fire.

When firefighters arrived the resident of the home was out and the south and front of the trailer was fully engulfed. The fire was under control within 20 minutes.

Authorities say the fire began in the rear of the garage located on the south side of the trailer and is believed to have started near a chimney of an oil furnace.

The trailer and belongings of the owner are a total loss.