Snow chances continue into Monday

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the north western half of Siouxland until late tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for south eastern portions of Siouxland until late tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Winter weather has returned to Siouxland!

Very early this morning we saw snow and rain makes it way into the region, followed by just snow.

The snow continued through most of our day, moving north east.

The snow will linger into our evening.

Eastern portions of Siouxland will continue to see the snow a bit longer, with it moving out by tonight.

The high was in the low 30s.

It was also very windy today, which allowed for patchy blowing snow and reduced visibility.

We will continue to see patchy blowing snow into the night, as winds continue to be blustery.

It is still a good idea to stay inside and not travel.

The low will be in the upper teens. The clouds do decrease overnight, giving us some sunshine for Monday.

Monday’s high will be in the mid 30s. The winds will continue to be breezy, and we could get some late day isolated snow showers.

Tuesday will be more mild, with a mostly sunny sky and a high in the upper 30s. The rest of the week slowly warms back up.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the low 40s.

Thursday will be partly sunny, with a high in the mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy, with a high near 50.

And the weekend returns us to highs in the low 60s, with more sunshine on Saturday.