Community action agency extends LIHEAP program

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The coronavirus pandemic has left hundreds of people out of work. Many are struggling to pay their bills.

"The Community Action Agency of Siouxland offers a Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP.

Normally the program starts in the fall and ends on April 1st of each year.

But to help families who are struggling to pay their bills the agency has extended the application period through May 31st," Xava Parra Reporting.

LIHEAP is a federally-funded program that was put in place to assist low income families meet the cost of home heating by making a one-time payment to their heating utility vendor. While normally this service wouldn't be available at this time, it has been extended to help families in need due to COVID-19.

"Imagine how much stress that reduces and the anxiety to you and your family so we are here and we want to be able to help," said Jean Logan, Community Action Agency Executive Director.

Logan says a whole new group of people that have never been elegible before, will be elegible because of their current financial circumstances.

She says she has not seen the number of people that she expected to take advantage of this program.

"I think it's because A I dont think they even know that there is a program and B they dont know that our regulations are more flexible now" said Logan.

She says the new regulations that have been implemented allow them to shift what 30 days they look at to determine if you are eligible.

"Because of the layoffs if you cant in the standard way, you know looking back for 30 days, or looking at your tax returns, if we can't qualify you that way we can now use a 30 day look ahead period and the reason that is wonderful is because we would anticipate that if you are on regular unemployment that you would probably qualify for this program," said Logan.

Logan says families who are facing difficulty in paying their utility bill, whether its because of the virus or not, contact your local agency.

"You can apply online, or you can call us," said Logan.

Logan says they want to help everyone that they can during these difficult times.