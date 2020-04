SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Siouxland District Heath Department released new numbers of COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County Monday morning. The total number of confirmed positive cases is now 20 in the county. SDHD reports one case is a male and one is a female, both ages 41-60 years-old.

There have been two hospitalizations in the county so far. One individual has already been discharged. There have been eight people who have recovered in total.