COVID-19’s impact on the agriculture industry

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting many industries around the world, and the agricultural field is no exception.

Joel DeJong, an agronomist with Iowa State Extension, said the biggest impact so far on many farmers is the effect on the markets.

He said often during this time of year you can expect to see a gain in the grain markets, but at this point, that has not been the case.

Additionally crop and livestock markets have dropped.

"We're taking a look at the potential of closing some packing plants. And of course we don't have the ability to sell some of that livestock, we might reduce the amounts that's on feed, which will reduce feed demand. We're seeing ethanol plants in some places being closed, and of course that's local corn demand." said DeJong.

He also added that there are additional concerns as the pandemic continues.

"This year we're asking for a different game plan. The game plan is, so you're so ill you can't get the job done. Who is going to be your back up? What's your backup plan for getting that crop in the ground and seeded in a timely basis, for a year like this?" said DeJong.

DeJong predicts, even if we see a sudden improvement economically, he still expects the COVID-19 pandemic to have a long-term impact on farmers.

But on the positive side, DeJong said currently the supply chain to get farmers started this season doesn't seem to be impacted.

And in regards to Sunday's winter weather, Joel Dejong said that hasn't made a drastic impact.

In the springtime in the Midwest, you can usually expect a return of some winter weather.

And even though it is early in the season, DeJong said that weather has caused delays for some farmers.

He said even though many have not begun seeding, it has made an impact on some preparations.

"The 11th through the 15th of April is kind of when the earlier planters would get in the field. There's been some field work, but this of course has put a stop to the field work for several days. And we would like to continue getting it prepped, even if we aren't putting the seed in the ground yet."said DeJong.

But DeJong said it's still early for the planting season, and if they could start planting in 3 or 4 weeks, that would still be good timing.