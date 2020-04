Des Moines, IA (KTIV) -- Could COVID-19 stop RAGBRAI in its tracks?

It is a question on the minds of many people.

Leaders' with the Des Moines Register's' Annual Bicycle Ride Across Iowa say they hope to make a decision by Monday, April 20.

Right now, the ride is set for July 19 through 25.

The ride would start in Le Mars and end with the big finish in Clinton.