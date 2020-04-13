Fareway donates more than $200,000 to support small businesses and their employees in Iowa

BOONE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Fareway has announced a $200,000 donation to help small businesses and their employees across Iowa and beyond.

Fareway officials say the donation will be given to the Iowa Chamber of Commerce Executives, an organization dedicated to enhancing the developing of business communities in the state.

The company says the donation provides for $1,000-2,000 in gift cards to ICCE chamber of commerce members in the communities Fareway serves.

“ICCE’s members have the pulse in their communities on how to best serve their small business members during this time of need,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We hope this donation helps small businesses and their employees that are facing challenges during this crisis.”

According to Fareway, ICCE will immediately work to distribute the gift cards to its chamber of commerce members. These members will then work to distribute the cards to those in need over the coming days.

“Our members work diligently every day to strengthen communities throughout Iowa,” said ICCE Executive Director Lane Till. “Through this generous donation from Fareway, our members will have the ability to help support the small businesses that create the heart of each of their communities.”

One community partnering with Fareway for these gift card donations is Siouxland's own Sioux Center, Iowa.

The Sioux Center Chamber of Commerce says they intend to apply for $2000 in Fareway Gift Cards that will be distributed to local small businesses significantly impacted by COVID-19.

According to the Sioux Center Chamber, many of the community's local retailers and restaurants have had to close their doors due to COVID-19 guidelines. Though several businesses continue to use online or drive-thru sales to keep servicing customers, revenue has been reduced significantly.

The Sioux Center Chamber says they are "honored" to partner with Fareway in distributing gift cards intended to support small businesses and their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fareway has also made donations to chambers in its communities outside of Iowa. Chamber communities that Fareway serves in surrounding states will be contacted directly.