Iowa cases of COVID-19 rise to 1,710, about 43% of cases have recovered

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Public health officials report Iowa's cases of COVID-19 have risen to 1,710, an increase of 113 since Sunday, April 12.

As of April 13, there have been 43 deaths due to COVID-19 in Iowa, while 741 cases have recovered. Two new deaths were reported Monday, one from Linn County and one from Muscatine County.

About 43% of all COVID-19 cases in Iowa have recovered.

Currently, there are 142 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 18,696 tests done in the state, 16,986 of them have come back negative.