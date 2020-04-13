Morningside College holds virtual visits for prospective students

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- High school juniors and seniors or transfer students are usually touring colleges across the country this time of year.

But, many of those universities are closed because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"There's still a need for us to connect with these students and families," said Morningside College Director of Admissions Steph Peters. "We're just having to make accommodations and do it virtually."

For weeks now, universities across Siouxland, including Morningside College, have been closed to visitors.

"Many of these students had made plans to be on our campus you know the last couple of weeks, the next few weeks in the future and just, unfortunately, we're not able to host them," said Peters.

So they turned to your phones, tablets, or computers to host virtual visits.

Peters said you just visit Morningside's website, go to admissions, click visit and then fill out the form.

"Once they're able to visit with their admissions counselor, they can decide if they want to do a virtual campus tour if they want to talk to faculty if they wish to talk to the choir director for example or the volleyball coach," said Peters. "We can coordinate all of those things as well."

Peters said they wanted to start up virtual visits because it's important that students are able to picture themselves there.

"They have to be able to visualize themselves at Morningside and having the experiences that they want to," said Peters. "We're doing everything that we can to help them still try to navigate the college search process and to help them potentially become a future Mustang."

Peters said they officially started these virtual visits last week and they've already completed a handful of them.