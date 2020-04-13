NECC in Norfolk and South Sioux City, NE step up to make equipment for healthcare workers

Norfolk, NE (KTIV) -- Northeast Community College is stepping up to make face shields parts for area healthcare providers.

Drafting Instructor Lynnette Frey is overseeing the process, which includes two 3D printers, one as large as a full-size refrigerator, producing visor pieces that attach to transparent face shields.

The finished pieces are being given to area front-line healthcare providers, who are dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Frey says the first design came from the Nucor Detailing Center.

She continued with producing the visor pieces after reading several articles about the shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, in hospitals across the country.

Biology Instructor Amanda Thomason started working with Frey after UnityPoint Health reached out to the community for more PPE.