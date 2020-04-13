Orpheum Theatre reschedules Beautiful – The Carole King Musical

Sioux City, IA (KTIV) -- Beautiful - The Carole King Musical was scheduled for April 26 at the Orpheum Theatre but now due to COVID-19 concerns, the theatre has rescheduled the performance for May 16, 2021. In a statement released from the theatre, they said the health and safety of our audiences is our highest priority and we encourage everyone to follow the guidelines put forth by public health officials.

The Orpheum says all tickets will be valid and honored for the rescheduled date. No action is needed, just hang on to the original tickets.

For those not able to attend the new date, refunds can be requested from the point of purchase or contact the box office at 712-279-4850 ext. 6.