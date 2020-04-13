Remsen St. Mary’s standout Schorg signs with Briar Cliff

REMSEN, Iowa (KTIV) -- Remsen St. Mary's senior Spencer Schorg has signed to play basketball at Briar Cliff University.

Last season, Schorg led the Hawks in scoring at 16.5 points per game and was second on the team in rebounding. He averaged 15.8 points per game as a junior and 12.8 as a sophomore. During his four years at St. Mary's, the Hawks made four trips to the state tournament.

Schorg scored over 1,200 points in high school, playing on teams that had 94 wins and just 15 losses.