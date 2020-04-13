Revival Animal Health spreads good cheer with #SitStayPlay

Orange City, IA (KTIV) – Revival Animal Health wants to light up the world with positive images and stories of happy, healthy pets! They are encouraging the community to share photos and stories using #SitStayPlay. Whether it’s extra walks, more treats, or “hiring” them as your office assistant, #SitStayPlay is a way for pet owners to share stories and connect with each other during this time.

“A lot of us are working from home right now and it’s very common to have four-legged staff members in attendance on video calls. For those of us who are still coming into the office, we are finding we have more time at home to play with, cuddle, and connect with our pets. It’s been a great reminder of how powerful it is to love a pet and how they are there for us, unconditionally, even in the most challenging times,” said Jim Rossiter, CEO, Revival Animal Health.

“We’re all sitting still, we’re all staying home, and – as lovers of pets – that means we have more time to play. It’s the greatest gift we can give our pets and, ultimately, ourselves,” said Rossiter.