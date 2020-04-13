RiseFest 2020 postponed to September

RISE Ministries is moving RiseFest from June to Labor Day Weekend. It is now September 4th and 5th, in Sheldon, Iowa.

The organizing committee says it wasn't an easy decision to make, but everyone's health comes first given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Tickets purchased for the original dates will still be valid in September.

More announcements will be made as developments happen.

For more information on RiseFest and RISE Ministries, you can email: info@riseministries.com or call 712-324-9763.