SBL’s Wright signs with Wisconsin

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) -- Normally when a player signs a letter of intent, it's done in a hgih school gym with the whole school celebrating. With school out, these aren't normal times. Sgt. Bluff-Luton's Daniel Wright signed his letter Monday morning from home.

Wright is a preferred walk-on quarterback recruit at the University of Wisconsin. Wright led Iowa's Class 3A last season with nearly 3,000 yards passing and 32 TD passes.

He originally committed to Division II Sioux Falls, but chose Wisconsin after he was the only quarterback they recruited in this class.

"The recruiting world is a difficult place to be in," said Wright. "It's definitely a learning curve. You have to find your way through it. I think when you find the right place it's a relief to know that you have people that want you, who care about you. I think I have that in Madison. I've always kind of wanted to play in the Big Ten but I never really thought it was even possible for a while. Then I started to gain some traction in the recruiting world as I progressed in high school and then things just kind of fell into place for it. I'm really happy in the spot I'm at."

Wright is just one of many athletes who aren't sure what the future holds this summer. He's a top player on SBL's baseball team, which won't start playing until June 1 at the earliest. If the baseball season is cancelled, he'll enroll early at Wisconsin.

"People can come out of this two ways," said Wrigtht. "You can come out of this positively and come out more disciplined and a better person and a better athlete. Or you can digress, which will happen. Some people will experience that because they don't have that discipline. Something that I've been focusing on is continuing to work and progress as a person and as an athlete."

Wright will likely redshirt his first season. He'll major in business with the hopes of working in the front office for a pro team some day.