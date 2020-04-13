Sign truss to be installed on I-29 near Hamilton Boulevard

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Spring time in the Midwest almost always means more construction and roadway blockage. When it comes to i-29 construction and repairs, a long awaited completion date is not too far ahead.

Sioux City transportation leaders say a few more changes need to happen before the construction is complete.

One of those changes includes a sign that will be put over the southbound lanes, just north of Hamilton Boulevard.

To install the truss, roadways will be temporarily closed for 20 minutes at a time, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13th.

Beyond that, transportation leaders say the bridge, damaged after the fire near Wesley Parkway, should be completely restored by July 1st at the latest.

"The contractor has begun with the removals, and that will continue. The plan currently is that they will have the completion of that and open it up to traffic before July 1st. They're looking at shifting traffic back to the northbound lanes probably around middle of June," said Transportation Planner Dakin Schultz.

With all the current plans in place, and the current change of weather, city officials say those dates could change, but they are expecting good working conditions.