Sioux City police chief tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Chief Rex Mueller of the Sioux City Police Department says he has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

KTIV's Michaela Feldmann spoke with Chief Mueller who confirmed he started self-isolating last week after individuals that worked in close proximity to him tested positive for COVID-19. Mueller said he started showing symptoms during his isolation so he went to a drive-up testing site on Friday and got his positive results on Saturday, April 11.

Mueller says he is feeling relatively mild symptoms such as a fever, minor body aches, some breathing issues, but nothing too severe.

Health officials are investigating who Mueller might have come into contact with in the last week. The SCPD says it is maintaining full operations and is ready and able to respond to calls and serve the community.