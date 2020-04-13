Siouxland Soup Kitchen in need of containers, masks

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Soup Kitchen in Sioux City is designed to be there for anyone who needs a hot meal. Now, because of the global pandemic, they are an organization in need of your help.

Operations at the non-profit located on West 7th Street have changed. Rather than allowing those in need to come inside for food, the director says she goes outside to them.

"We're just meeting them at the door," said Danielle Tott, Soup Kitchen Director. "I'm not allowing even volunteers in. Donors, we're meeting them at the back door, and I just have three people that have been with me from the beginning."

Those who need a hot meal are changing too.

"It's been up and down, but the families…I'm not seeing most of my homeless," said Tott. "I'm seeing about 35, 40 kids sometimes a night. So I don't know where all these families are coming from, but they're not my usual group. So yeah, the demand is going up and it's just changing.. the dynamic is really changing."

To remain available for anyone who needs what the Soup Kitchen provides, a free "shop" has been placed outside.

"We've been filling it with free food and stuff that's coming in," said Totts. "We normally have them available in here, so I still needed to do something with that stuff- no need to throw it away."

All food items are now "to-go," which adds to the list of needed items.

"My biggest need is some kind of soup to-go container," said Tott. "I need large to-go containers, clam shells, dinner napkins. We've never had to do something like this before- so plastic silverware, anything that would go in a to-go meal."

During this pandemic, many organizations are grateful for donations -- whether it's PPE or other items. Sioux City's Soup Kitchen is no exception.

"We're in desperate need of masks," added Tott. " I've had at least 15 homeless people just absolutely beg me for anything… and I have some rubber gloves, but that's about all I have."

Since the Soup Kitchen is not allowing volunteers inside, if you have masks or other items you would like to donate, Tott says you can drop them off at the back entrance of the Soup Kitchen.

