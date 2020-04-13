South Dakota cases of COVID-19 rise to 868, officials say 207 cases have recovered

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- South Dakota health officials are reporting 138 more cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 868.

Thus far, the South Dakota Department of Health says there have been six deaths due to COVID-19 and 207 of the state's cases have recovered.

Out of South Dakota's 9,002 tests, 8134 of them have come back negative.

The majority of the state's cases are in Minnehaha County which is where Sioux Falls is located, the county has 654 cases as of April 13.