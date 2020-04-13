Staying very chilly Monday night into Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A few snow showers moved through Siouxland today and temperatures stayed 25 to 30 degrees below average for this time of year.

We’ll clear out our skies some tonight as temperatures will be very cold again with a lot of us bottoming out in the upper teens.

Tuesday will be a touch warmer than what we saw today, but still well below average with highs in the mid to upper 30s under partly cloudy skies.

We could see a few more clouds move in on Wednesday with a slight chance of a few afternoon sprinkles with highs in the low 40s.

Thursday will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs getting into the mid 40s.

Friday could finally give us a more marked improvement with highs trying to go a bit above 50 degrees finally still under partly cloudy skies.

The weekend is looking quiet at this point and a little warmer with highs finally hitting near 60 both days.

Monday could be a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.