Staying wintry with scattered snow showers and cold temperatures

Easter Sunday saw some areas of Siouxland pick up as much as a foot of snow!



Sioux City ended up 3.7 inches reported at Sioux Gateway Airport, a record for April 12th and the second most to ever fall on Easter.



We start Monday off on a cold note with temperatures hovering near the 20 degree mark and a northwest breeze making it feel like the single digits.



Sunshine will be with us in the morning but a few more clouds show up in the afternoon along with isolated snow showers.



A dusting may occur as a result of those snow showers with visibility reduced as they move through with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.



Highs will only reach the mid 30s.



Winds ease overnight with clearing skies, allowing us to again fall to near 20 degrees.



Tuesday will be similar to Monday but we see less of a wind and dry conditions Wednesday.



We will continue to slowly warm up through the week with 50 degree highs returning by Friday.



Saturday and Sunday will return us to near normal temperatures with highs in the low 60s.



Aside from a passing rain or snow shower Wednesday night, the forecast looks dry heading through the weekend.