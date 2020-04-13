Sunday Snow: Sioux City sets daily snowfall record while others near a foot of new snow















A winter storm system moved through Sunday and made for a wintry Easter with snow piling up and strong winds.



Many areas ended up between three and seven inches of snow though a few locations had totals that approached a foot.



The 3.7 inches that were reported at Sioux Gateway Airport broke the record for April 12th; it was also the second highest snowfall for Easter on record behind 4.7" on Easter in 1929.



Here are the snowfall reports we have received from Sunday's snow:



Rural Holt County (Northeast of O'Neill, NE): 12.0"

Ringsted, IA: 11.0"

Rock Rapids, IA: 8.3"

Sioux Center, IA: 8.0"

Estherville, IA: 7.0"

Rock Valley, IA: 7.0"

Bloomfield, NE: 6.5"

Hull, IA: 6.5"

Yankton, SD: 6.3"

Sibley, IA: 6.2"

Spirit Lake, IA: 6.1"

Atkinson, NE: 6.0"

Ruthven, IA: 6.0"

Vermillion, SD: 6.0"

Alcester, SD: 5.5"

Sheldon, IA: 5.5"

Tea, SD: 5.5"

Sioux Rapids, IA: 5.2"

Beresford, SD: 5.0"

Ocheyedan, IA: 5.0"

Orange City, IA: 5.0"

Peterson, IA: 5.0"

Sioux City (Morningside): 5.0"

Sanborn, IA: 4.7"

Canton, SD: 4.5"

Near Elk Point, SD: 4.5"

Okoboji, IA: 4.3"

Spencer, IA: 4.2"

Creighton, NE: 4.0"

Sioux Gateway Airport: 3.7"

Cleghorn, IA: 3.5"

Concord, NE: 3.5"

Sioux City (North Side): 3.3"

Hornick, IA: 2.7"

Pender, NE: 2.5"

Storm Lake, IA: 2.0"

Wakefield, NE: 2.0"

Battle Creek, IA: 1.8"

Norfolk, NE: 1.0"

Sac City, IA: 1.0"

Mapleton, IA: Trace