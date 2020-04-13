Sunday Snow: Sioux City sets daily snowfall record while others near a foot of new snow
A winter storm system moved through Sunday and made for a wintry Easter with snow piling up and strong winds.
Many areas ended up between three and seven inches of snow though a few locations had totals that approached a foot.
The 3.7 inches that were reported at Sioux Gateway Airport broke the record for April 12th; it was also the second highest snowfall for Easter on record behind 4.7" on Easter in 1929.
Here are the snowfall reports we have received from Sunday's snow:
Rural Holt County (Northeast of O'Neill, NE): 12.0"
Ringsted, IA: 11.0"
Rock Rapids, IA: 8.3"
Sioux Center, IA: 8.0"
Estherville, IA: 7.0"
Rock Valley, IA: 7.0"
Bloomfield, NE: 6.5"
Hull, IA: 6.5"
Yankton, SD: 6.3"
Sibley, IA: 6.2"
Spirit Lake, IA: 6.1"
Atkinson, NE: 6.0"
Ruthven, IA: 6.0"
Vermillion, SD: 6.0"
Alcester, SD: 5.5"
Sheldon, IA: 5.5"
Tea, SD: 5.5"
Sioux Rapids, IA: 5.2"
Beresford, SD: 5.0"
Ocheyedan, IA: 5.0"
Orange City, IA: 5.0"
Peterson, IA: 5.0"
Sioux City (Morningside): 5.0"
Sanborn, IA: 4.7"
Canton, SD: 4.5"
Near Elk Point, SD: 4.5"
Okoboji, IA: 4.3"
Spencer, IA: 4.2"
Creighton, NE: 4.0"
Sioux Gateway Airport: 3.7"
Cleghorn, IA: 3.5"
Concord, NE: 3.5"
Sioux City (North Side): 3.3"
Hornick, IA: 2.7"
Pender, NE: 2.5"
Storm Lake, IA: 2.0"
Wakefield, NE: 2.0"
Battle Creek, IA: 1.8"
Norfolk, NE: 1.0"
Sac City, IA: 1.0"
Mapleton, IA: Trace