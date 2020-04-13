Two individuals arrested for robbery and assault

Madison, NE (KTIV) -- The Madison County Sheriff's Department has arrested Ayle Jo Nelson, 25, and Jonnathon Jay Follette, 26, for an alleged robbery and assault that happened on March 8, 2020.

The report says the victim is an adult male from the Norfolk area. He told deputies that he had been traveling with a female acquaintance in rural Madison County when she pulled over to the side of the road. According to the victim, two men in masks pulled him from the car and assaulted him with a bat and a golf club.

According to the report, the victim said when he tried to run, the woman ran him down with her car and the assault continued.

The victim told Deputies that his cell phone, wallet, and personal papers were stolen.

Deputies say the victim was left in the rural area after the alleged assault and robbery. The next morning the Sheriff's Department received calls from the rural area about the victim acting suspicious as he was walking back to Norfolk. The report says when deputies found the victim he was taken to Faith Regional Health Services for the injuries he sustained in the alleged attack.

On Saturday, April 11, 2020 Norfolk Police arrested Nelson and Follette in connection to the assault and robbery. According to the report, both of them were found at a motel in Norfolk. Both Nelson and Follette are from Norfolk.

Nelson is being held in the Madison County Jail on charges of Robbery, Assault in the Second Degree, and Conspiracy. All charges are felonies.

Follette is being held in the Madison County Jail on charges of Robbery, Assault in the Second Degree, Tampering with a Witness, and Conspiracy. All charges are felonies.