A little warmer with less wind on Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another day of a mixture of sun and clouds as temperatures again stayed over 20 degrees colder than average.

Our trend of cold nights is going to continue tonight with lows again heading into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Wednesday will be a touch warmer as highs try to reach the low to mid 40s under partly cloudy skies with another chance of just a few flurries.

Thursday will be a mix of sun and clouds as a snow system passes to the south of Siouxland with highs getting into the mid 40s.

A few sprinkles or flurries can’t be ruled out on Thursday.

Friday could finally give us a more marked improvement with highs trying to go a bit above 50 degrees finally still under partly cloudy skies.

The weekend is looking quiet at this point and a little warmer with highs finally hitting near 60 on both Saturday and Sunday.

Monday should get a little bit warmer again for us with highs in the low to mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Then despite more clouds moving into the area by next Tuesday, warmer air moves in as well that could leave us with highs in the low 70s.