Another chilly day with gusty winds and widely scattered snow showers

Winter has returned to Siouxland over the past few days with a record low in Sioux City Friday morning, record snowfall for Sunday's date, a record low tied yesterday morning and the coldest high temperature on record for yesterday's date.



It's a cold start again this morning though the record low will likely remain just out of reach.



Expect a sequel to yesterday with sunshine early, more clouds in the afternoon, wind picking up and a few snow showers in the afternoon as well.



Winds will be a little weaker than yesterday but gusts could still reach 30 miles per hour.



The snow showers will also be more widely scattered than what we saw yesterday afternoon.



We clear out again overnight with lows again falling into the upper teens.



We may even see some patchy fog develop overnight into Wednesday morning.



Temperatures warm some on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 40s and lighter winds.



The rest of the week looks dry with temperatures continuing to warm back to near normal by Saturday.



The weekend looks very nice with 60s for highs and some sunshine both days.



More seasonal temperatures look to hang around into next week with only a chance of showers on Tuesday.