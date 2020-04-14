COVID-19 testing site in Dakota City tests 75 ‘at-risk’ people

DAKOTA CITY, Nebraska (KTIV) - A coronavirus testing site was set up in Dakota City, Nebraska.

The National guard collected samples for coronavirus testing, Tuesday morning, at Dakota City Fire and Rescue.

The testing site was only available to 75 pre-approved residents of Dakota County, and walk-ins were not allowed.

Officials with Dakota County Health Department say the 75 residents that were tested were deemed to be "at-risk" for the virus.

They say these are people who are essential workers, and have had contact with multiple people on a daily basis.

"What we are doing today is just getting a sample testing of people who are not very symptomatic, they have mild symptoms, maybe allergy like symptoms, we really only have one symptom so we want to test some of the other people just to get a sample of other people that are out there maybe not having that many symptoms, and just getting more tests to have more information to go off of" said Jennifer Ankerstjerne, Emergency Response Coordinator.

Ankerstjerne says it can take up to a week to get the results of the test back. She says there is a protocol in place for people who test positive.

"They will have to follow the same protocol self-isolation and monitoring," said Ankerstjerne.

As of April 14, there are only two positive cases in Dakota County. All Dakota County residents are being encouraged to stay home, stay healthy, and stay connected.

