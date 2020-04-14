Doctor from MercyOne says there has been no documentation of COVID-19 transmitting through food

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- As Siouxland continues to battle COVID-19, many of you have questions and some of you have shared them with us.

KTIV's Stella Daskalakis and Matt Breen were joined by Dr. Larry Volz, the chief medical officer at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center to answer some of those questions.

MATT: The first question is this, what can people with diabetes do to increase their chances of beating COVID-19?"

Dr. Volz: Diabetic patients are at risk for a lot of complications in regard to other medical conditions and surgery. So the biggest thing they can do really is to make they prevent getting COVID-19. Following all are routine measures, social distancing, washing hands and the other thing they can do is make sure they are treating their diabetes well. Make sure they are taking their insulin, following their medications and really making sure their overall health is better. When keeping their blood sugars under control, the better blood sugar control they have is gonna decrease their likelihood of contracting it or what their outcome should they contract.

STELLA: Are people with underlying health issues recovering?

Dr. Volz: The highest mortality group is our oldest patients, so our patients over 80 and those with those comorbid conditions. So the older you are and the more severe your comorbid conditions are, the higher likelihood you are to have a poor outcome. People are surviving, people in their 80s and patients with comorbid conditions still have a really good likelihood of surviving this.

So if you are an older person and you have diabetes or heart disease, because you get COVID-19 does not mean you're not going to survive this. But, they are a high-risk group so you really have to be very cautious and protect our family members and make sure we are not putting them at risk by bringing home the virus to them.

Matt: Do the hospitals have separate areas set up for coronavirus patients, such as a special floor or wing?

Dr. Volz: So actually both hospitals, and I don't want to speak for UnityPoint, but we have weekly calls and we have similar plans. We have the ability to open up isolated units, both small and large that can accommodate either patients who are under investigation or we suspect have COVID-19 or the patients that are COVID-19 positive. So we can really isolate those patients as needed if we develop a surge in a large number of patients that arrive, we can keep them in a separate part of the hospital, keep them from having to mix with other patients and really isolate and protect our staff should that occur.

Stella: With plants closing because workers are testing positive, can the virus live on meat?

Dr. Volz: There has really been no documentation that the virus has been transmitted through food. So we don't really expect that because this outbreak happened at a pork plant that we have to worry that pork is contaminated. That likelihood is really low.

Matt: How likely are we to get the coronavirus from going to the grocery store if we wear a mask and clean our hands when we leave?

Dr. Volz: The total number of cases we have hear is low. But your biggest risk if you are following those things, your washing your hands and wearing a mask, is when you go home with all the products you purchased - the virus can live on a metal can that you brought home from the store for multiple days. Just because you were at the store and you got out of their wearing your mask doesn't mean your risk is low. You really have to be careful when you're home with all those products you brought home. But following that, you can be safe at the store by not going there unnecessarily. Not following your protective rules would not be a good decision.

