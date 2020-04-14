Dr. Steve Meyer awarded 2020 Humanitarian Award

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An international award that honors individuals for their outstanding musculoskeletal-related humanitarian activities in the United States has been awarded to a doctor in Sioux City.

The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons has presented its 2020 Humanitarian Award to Dr. Steve Meyer, the founder of Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries, or STEMM.

Dr. Meyer was honored for providing health care and human services to Tanzania for more than 20 years.

Today the country has nearly 40 orthopedic surgeons and Dr. Meyer makes several trips each year to provide much needed surgical care.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, there was no formal ceremony this year, leaving Dr. Meyer unable to publicly show his appreciation.

"It's a tremendous testimony to Siouxland as a whole," said Dr. Meyer. "I mean, literally, thousands and thousands of people over 25 years have contributed someway to STEMM, that made this award possible. And I was hoping to have that opportunity to thank them on an international stage."

It is unknown how long the pandemic will last, but Dr. Meyer says now is not the time to stop thinking about the people of Tanzania.

"We don't live in a vacuum," adds Dr. Meyer. "We have to continue to support and contribute even more so because coronavirus is in Tanzania. It's having a devastating economic impact there as well. And so, there's more work for us to do in Tanzania then there ever has been."

Dr. Meyer also gave an update on the "Miracle Kids," the three children who survived a horrific bus crash in Tanzania in 2017.

He says they are doing well, and he hopes one day, the children will attend college in Sioux City.