Fifth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Plymouth County, IA

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -- A fifth case of COVID-19 coronavirus has been confirmed in Plymouth County.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the individual, a female between the ages of 61 and 80, is in self-isolation at their home.

As of April 14, Iowa health officials say there have been 1,899 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

In total, health officials have tested 19,366 people in Iowa. Officials say there have been 790 Iowans that have recovered and there have been 49 deaths related to COVID-19.