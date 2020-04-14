Former President Obama endorses Biden for president

(NBC News) -- Former President Barack Obama offered his formal endorsement of Joe Biden on Tuesday. Biden served as President Obama's Vice President for eight years.

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let's go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

In a video message, Obama says Biden has the characteristics he believes makes Biden the right candidate.

"The kind of leadership that's guided by knowledge and experience; honesty and humility; empathy and grace that kind of leadership doesn't just belong in our state capitols and mayors offices. It belongs in the White House. And that's why I'm so proud to endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States," Obama said in the video.

"We have to look to the future. Bernie (Sanders) understands that. And Joe (Biden) understands that. It's one of the reasons that Joe already has what is the most progressive platform of any major party nominee in history. Because even before the pandemic turned the world upside down, it was already clear that we needed real structural change," said Obama.

Obama also highlights the stakes of the 2020 election by arguing Trump and Republicans in the Senate are solely interested in power, not making progress for Americans.

"If there's one thing we've learned as a country from moments of great crisis, it's that the spirit of looking out for one another can't be restricted to our homes, or our workplaces, or our neighborhoods, or our houses of worship," said Obama in the over 11-minute endorsement video.

"The kind of leadership that's guided by knowledge and experience, honesty and humility, empathy and grace -- that kind of leadership doesn't just belong in our state capitols and mayors offices. It belongs in the White House," said Obama.