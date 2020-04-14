HEALTHBEAT 4: Living with Parkinson’s Disease

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Nearly one million people will be living with Parkinson’s disease in the United States this year, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

It's a neurodegenerative disorder with no known cure and during the month of April, many work to bring awareness to the disease.

Parkinson's Disease is a diagnosis that can be difficult to hear. Dr. William Andrews is a Neurologist with CNOS. He said Parkinson's begins in a part of the brain known as the mid-brain.

"This is where neurons or cells are located that produce a neurotransmitter called dopamine," said Dr. Andrews. "We discovered leads to the symptoms of Parkinson's is actually a loss of this neurotransmitter dopamine."

One of the biggest risk factors for Parkinson's is increasing age.

"So the span is anywhere from as young as 30 years of age to later in life in the 80s or 90s," said Dr. Andrews. "Probably the most common period would be in the late 60s and 70s."

So what symptoms should people be on the lookout for?

"Tremor, often walking difficulties, as well are an early symptom or stiffness or slowness in the movements," said Dr. Andrews.

Dr. Andrews said those tremors often present as resting. Meaning when the hands or legs are not moving, the tremors will show up. Then once you reposition, that will often go away or get better for a period of time.

"Other forms of tremor more commonly involve a positional or postural tremor when on maintaining this at a certain posture, they will start to have tremor symptoms," said Dr. Andrews.

While there is no cure, Dr. Andrews said there are ways to help reduce or eliminate the symptoms that interfere with daily activities.

"There's several medications available that work to replace that neurotransmitter that's not being produced in this condition," said Dr. Andrews.

Dr. Andrews said patients can maintain their mobility over a longer period of time and possibly slow the progression of some symptoms by staying active.

He adds just because you may be experiencing some of those symptoms, does not automatically mean that you have Parkinson's.

Dr. Andrews said a neurological exam is the only way to diagnosis it.