Heelan’s Aesoph wants another chance to compete

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Just over a month ago on March 6, Amber Aesoph was celebrating a state basketball championship with her Bishop Heelan teammates, coaches, parents, and friends. And just like the rest of us, they were completely unaware of what was about to happen to the sports world just one week later.

"Obviously really surprised at first, it's definitely frustrating," said Aesoph. "No one saw this coming. All arounnd, we're just looking forward to getting back into it.

The spring sports season has been put on hold for now which means no track and soccer for Aesoph and her teammates.

"I think I took for granted being busy all the time," said Aesoph. "Going from school and having homework to track and soccer practices and meets and games. That's all I'd wanna be doing right now."

Aesoph has had a very succesful track career. She holds three individual Crusader records and was on two record relay teams. She was also on the girls distance medley relay team that won the state title last year. But she's not ready to be done.

"This last season would definitely give me closure as far as Heelan athletics would go," said Aesoph. Luckily for me I have another four years of track and cross country," said Aesoph. "Speaking for my teammates who aren't going to play in college, I know they're frustrated."

Next year Aesoph will be competing in cross country and track at the University of Iowa. She says she knew right away she wanted to be a Hawkeye.

"Just the coaches and teammates and the whole feel. The atmoshphere there, it was just great. It kind of felt like home right when I got there," said Aesoph. "A big part of it was to see familiar faces and to have my parents be able to come watch and see me. I'm really excited."

If school is back in session by May 1, the Iowa state track meet will run June 4-6 in Des Moines.