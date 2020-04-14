Hourly workers at Sioux City schools continue to be paid during COVID-19 closure

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- With schools being closed because of the pandemic, some teachers are concerned about their future. Tuesday night, the Sioux City School Board made a decision regarding its hourly employees at Sioux City Community Schools.

According to the Sioux City Community School District guidelines, classified or hourly employees are not paid when they are not assigned hours and do not work the hours they are assigned.

At Tuesday night's meeting, the board discussed two options but ultimately agreed that it will continue to pay nonessential, non-exempt hourly employees their hourly pay through the end of the school year -- unless the school closure ends before then.

The board unanimously approved the issue.

The Board of Directors also approved payment for long-term substitute teachers, who were previously working in long-term teaching assignments (six weeks or longer) until the end of their scheduled assignment.

All long-term substitute teachers must apply through the Payroll Department to receive payment.

Dr. Paul Gausman says unfortunately all public Sioux City high school proms are canceled. As for graduation, he said the district is finalizing a plan if schools are still is not in session by then.