Hy-Vee offering free full-service fueling at gas stations during COVID-19 pandemic

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Hy-Vee is going old school by bringing back full-service fueling at several of their locations to better protect customers and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Hy-Vee announced Tuesday it would be offering this service at 165 of their convenience stores across its eight-state region.

The company says it will offer this service at select fuel pumps from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Upon, arrival customers who wish to use the service can select the pump’s “Fuel Help” button or call a designated phone number found on signs at each pump.

The company says food and items from the convenience store can also be ordered and delivered to customer vehicles using the service.

Hy-Vee says once employees are notified they will meet with customers at their vehicles and process their transaction and fuel order without the customer having to leave their vehicle. As an added safety measure, employees will be wearing gloves for every customer interaction.

Full-service fueling can be paid with cash or credit card.