Iowa reports 189 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Public health officials report Iowa's cases of COVID-19 have risen to 1,899, an increase of 189 since Monday, April 13.

As of April 14, there have been 49 deaths due to COVID-19 in Iowa. Six new deaths were reported Tuesday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, about 790 of all COVID-19 cases in Iowa have recovered.

Currently, there are 163 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus.

Iowa health official say there have been 17,467 negative tests in the stat

