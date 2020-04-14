National Drug Take-Back Day postponed due to COVID-19, NE pharmacies still taking prescriptions back

Lincoln, NE (KTIV) -- The annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day scheduled for Saturday, April 25, 2020, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, the Nebraska Medication Education on Disposal Strategies coalition is reminding Nebraskans that every day is take-back day.

More than 300 pharmacies across the state participate in the Nebraska MEDS Initiative and will still take back unused or expired medications, free of charge, any day of the year.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Nebraska MEDS Initiative pharmacies will still take back your medications for safe and legal disposal, but there are important guidelines to follow in order to protect public health and minimize person-to-person contact.

Follow all local directive health measures.

Ensure you follow social-distancing recommendations and stay at least six feet from other customers and pharmacy staff.

Before you arrive, call your pharmacy to verify their process for accepting medications.

Envelope disposal systems are available for free at-home disposal.

“There’s no need to hold on to old medications or wait until a scheduled take-back day. With more people staying in their homes, it’s even more important that medications are disposed of safely to prevent accidental poisoning or misuse," said Sarah Hunter of the Nebraska Pharmacists Association.

Hunter says that pharmacies are considered essential services and are still operating during local health directives or stay-at-home orders in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

You can do your part to help protect public health and local water supplies by taking medications back to a participating Nebraska MEDS pharmacy. To find a location in Nebraska to take-back your meds head to leftovermeds.com.