National Guard testing 75 pre-screened individuals in Dakota City

Dakota City, NE (KTIV) -- The National Guard will conduct COVID-19 testing in Dakota City for a select group of at-risk individuals. The testing is not intended for the general public and is a resource shared with the Dakota County Health Department through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. So far Dakota County has two positive tests.

The National Guard will be collecting samples for testing on Tuesday, April 14th. Testing is limited to 75 pre-screened individuals. The National Guard reminds people that even though someone test negative today does not mean they are protected from COVID-19 exposure tomorrow.

All Dakota County residents are encouraged to stay home, stay healthy, stay connected. What does this mean to you?