Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 901, two new deaths reported

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- State health officials say another two COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Nebraska, bringing the state's total to 20.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday, that the state's total number of COVID-19 rose to 901, an increase of 20 since Monday afternoon.

Officials say 11,757 tests have been done on Nebraskans, 10,828 people have tested negative.

Over half of Nebraska's cases are in Holt County, which has 214 positive cases, and the Omaha area, which has 251 positive cases.

On Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts rejected a call from two state lawmakers to resume normal school and business activities in Nebraska. Ricketts said doing so could lead to a surge in new cases that might overwhelm the state's hospitals