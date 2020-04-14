North grad Neustrom anxious to swing the bat again in O’s system

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Baseball players all over the country are sitting at home, waiting to play again. Sioux City North grad Robert Neustrom had to leave spring training early in the Orioles camp after the pandemic shut things down. He's in wait and see mode.

Neustrom finished last season with the Orioles top Class A team. The lefty was drafted in the fifth round in 2018, after an excellent career at the University of Iowa.

Neustrom did all of his damage at the plate in high school and college with an aluminum bat. Using wood can be an adjustment for any professional player, but Neustrom feel like he's getting the hang of it.

"I swung wood in college a little bit," said Neustrom. "I played summer ball throughout college and that helped me big time. My first summer swinging it, it was definitely tough, definitely an adjustment but I feel by now I'm kind of accustomed. You're always adjusting but I feel like I'm accustomed to the wood by now."

Neustrom hit .256 last season, with seven home runs.