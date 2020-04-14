Pierce Street to close for reconstruction

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Street closures will cause some daily routes to change. The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the closure of Pierce Street between 18th Street and 21st Street. The closure will allow the City’s contractor to continue the next phase of the Pierce Street Reconstruction Project.

This closure is anticipated to begin the morning of Wednesday, April 15, 2020, and is anticipated to be complete this summer, weather permitting. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs regarding this closure.