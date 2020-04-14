Rural hospitals brace themselves for more COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Rural hospitals provide essential medical services to local communities while powering their economies. The problem is rural hospitals are so essential to their communities but limited in staff, specialization's and more.

Despite new challenges, the CEO of Orange City Area Health Center, Marty Guthmiller, says the most important thing right now is to communicate with the community.

He says recently, they have started doing weekly community briefings to inform the area about current cases, what the health center is doing, and what the community as a whole can do.

Guthmiller said their next big concern is the lack of supplies.

"One of the things in a rural area that we don't have is the ICU's and the ventilators, and that type of equipment, so our role as a community is to look at what do we do when patients need that and how do we do that and, again, be communicating with our community what medical things we do and what things we have access to," said Guthmiller.

Guthmiller said one area they have had a lot of support in is PPE donations. He and others with Orange City Area Health System say they are thankful for the community's support.