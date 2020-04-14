Siouxland food pantries continue to make changes and adjust to challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Just like toilet paper and bottled water, the essentials for a meal are not easy to come by right now. Some area food pantries are facing new challenges.

Among other adjustments, those at Radiant Life Church are seeing more and more families, who need their services.

Pastor Doug Collins says they would typically provide families with three meals per visit.

While that number has stayed the same, they now must consider limiting the number of meals they give out every night.

Another challenge they are encountering has to do with their budget and how many of the items the Food Bank of Siouxland must purchase.

"They are now buying more food because they're not getting as much donated and that does translate to the people in the pantries because some of the food we get is free because it was free to the food bank and some of it we're charged for. So we recognize that our charges will probably go up," said Collins.

Pastor Collins said when it comes to donations, anything is welcome, but the most helpful contribution would be money.

