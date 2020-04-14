South Dakota COVID-19 cases rise to 988, 26% of all cases have recovered

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- South Dakota health officials say there are 120 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 988 positive cases.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, a majority of the cases are in Minnehaha County which has 768 cases.

No new deaths have been reported and 261 of the state's cases have reportedly recovered. This means about 26% of all COVID-19 cases in South Dakota have recovered.

The state says it has done 9,296 cases on South Dakotans, 8308 of them came back negative.